Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Warren's life story with friends and family

Share Warren's life story with friends and family



He was born in Low Gap, N.C., on Nov. 13, 1924, to the late Kemper H. and Laura Grace Goodson Lowe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Amburn Lowe.

Survivors include a sister, Goldie Lee Wallace; brother, Dale Jackson Lowe, both of Farmville; and several other family members and friends.

A graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. There will be no visitation.

Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for the graveside service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Warren Coolidge Lowe, 95, died at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.He was born in Low Gap, N.C., on Nov. 13, 1924, to the late Kemper H. and Laura Grace Goodson Lowe.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Amburn Lowe.Survivors include a sister, Goldie Lee Wallace; brother, Dale Jackson Lowe, both of Farmville; and several other family members and friends.A graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. There will be no visitation.Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for the graveside service.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store