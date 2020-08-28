1/
Warren Coolidge Lowe
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Coolidge Lowe, 95, died at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
He was born in Low Gap, N.C., on Nov. 13, 1924, to the late Kemper H. and Laura Grace Goodson Lowe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Amburn Lowe.
Survivors include a sister, Goldie Lee Wallace; brother, Dale Jackson Lowe, both of Farmville; and several other family members and friends.
A graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. There will be no visitation.
Due to CDC recommendations mask and social distancing will be enforced for the graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved