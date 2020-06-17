Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Wythe County on Sept. 4, 1943, to the late Frank and Mae King Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Wright of Fries; daughter, Annette Wright of Fries; sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Regina Wright of Cloverdale, Paul and Theresa Wright of Port Deposit, Md., and Michael Wright of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Denise Sprinkle of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday June 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Anthony Wright officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time for the memorial service at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

