Weldon Herbert Phipps, better known as "Slim," died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Slim was born in Carroll County on Sept. 18, 1935, to Harvey and Effie Newman Phipps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eller Iola Phipps.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Lesia Brown, Chris and Margaret Saunders and Pandoria and Terry Henry, all of Galax; sister, Roberta Jefferson of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Bethany Cemetery with Bishop Barry Early and Bishop Sidney Beamer officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.