Wendy Heather Wilson, 43, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Greenville, N.C.
She was born in Galax, Va., and was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William Austin Wilson and Alma Wilson; her maternal grandfather, Leonard Frye; her brother, Austin Lee Wilson; her niece, Penelope Wilson; and her aunt Barbara "Sissy" Frye.
Survivors include her daughter, Madison Wilson; father, Lacy Wilson and wife Barbara; mother, Elizabeth Frye Wilson; brother, Tyler Wilson and wife Ashley; grandmother, Pearl Frye; step mother, Vicki Wilson; step brother, Ed Louthen; and step sister, Carrie Louthen.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family received friends on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to services.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020