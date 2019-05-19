Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Early Leath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willard Early Leath

On the afternoon of April 18, 2019, Willard Early Leath made his journey home to Heaven.

He joins his parents, Lena Beckner Leath and Early Archie Leath; as well as his brother, Donald Harles Leath, who preceded him in death.

He was born June 12, 1941, in Galax, Va., where he spent his childhood.

As a young man, Willard moved to Johnson City, Tenn., and lived there through the rest of his life.

During the early part of that period, he and best friend Gene Bryant created their own trucking company and cooperatively drove millions of miles throughout of the lower 48 states. He began working with Gene in 1971. They remained lifelong friends, something he held sacred, their friendship spanning 50 years.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard, which continued to shape his life until his last days.

He spent time working for and operating other companies, among which are Empire Furniture, Brick Delivery Co., The Country Store and the Washington Co. Tenn., Sheriff Dept. to all of which he demonstrated equal zeal and dedication.

He willfully provided his labor for as long as time and his body permitted.

Willard had one son. He was extraordinarily proud of his accomplishments, and cherished their time together. Some of his fondest memories were of fishing and boating with him, spending time watching football and enjoying the warmth of a fire on a cold winter's night.

Survivors include his son, Donald Bradley Leath; daughter-in-law, Olivia R. Leath; grandson, Connor; his special friend of 14 years, Angel Dixon, who he loved dearly and completely, and whose companionship meant the world to him; his niece, Ladonna; nephew, Myron; great-neices and nephews; and several cousins. He had many others who cared deeply for him including former spouses, Martha Shipley and Diane Gurley.

He attended Fountain of Life Bible Church and loved the fellowship which that provided. He felt very fortunate to have found such a church.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to the Washington Co., Tenn., Sheriff Dept. for their unwavering help and support during this difficult time.

Officiating the service will be Dr. Vic Young.

Pallbearers will be Randy Hunt, Andy Hixon, Brandon Dixon, Myron Leath, Jimmy Willis, David Williams, Chris Lowe and Edward Ritsko. Honorary pallbearers are Harry Stallard, Glenn Johnson, Lester Jenkins and Jerry Keller.

The family would again like to offer thanks for all who participated in the service in any way.

This obituary was lovingly written by the Leath family.

Memories and condolences can be shared at

