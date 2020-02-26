Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William “Bill” Crowson Brady. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 17, 1935, to William Grayson and Callie Crowson Brady who preceded him in death.

He was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church where he served as deacon, worked with youth in Sunday School and lead the R.A.'s. He was also a member of Gideon International.

After retiring from DML Lineberry where he worked in sales, he was a courier for Pony Express and a security guard for Lowes Corporate Offices.

He loved fishing, especially at the Outer Banks, and watching sports on television.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Flo Foster Brady; his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jimmy Critz of Waxhaw, N.C.; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Melissa Brady of Independence, Va.; six grandchildren, Maj. John Critz (Sarah) of Holly Ridge, N.C., James Critz (Megan) of Kernersville, N.C., Janna Critz of Baltimore, Md., Morgan Brady, Faith Brady and Grayson Brady of Independence, Va.; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Wilkesboro Baptist Church at 300 West Main Street Wilkesboro, NC.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family.

William "Bill" Crowson Brady, 85, of Independence, Va., formerly of North Wilkesboro, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.He was born in High Point, N.C., on Jan. 17, 1935, to William Grayson and Callie Crowson Brady who preceded him in death.He was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church where he served as deacon, worked with youth in Sunday School and lead the R.A.'s. He was also a member of Gideon International.After retiring from DML Lineberry where he worked in sales, he was a courier for Pony Express and a security guard for Lowes Corporate Offices.He loved fishing, especially at the Outer Banks, and watching sports on television.Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Flo Foster Brady; his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jimmy Critz of Waxhaw, N.C.; his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Melissa Brady of Independence, Va.; six grandchildren, Maj. John Critz (Sarah) of Holly Ridge, N.C., James Critz (Megan) of Kernersville, N.C., Janna Critz of Baltimore, Md., Morgan Brady, Faith Brady and Grayson Brady of Independence, Va.; and five great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Wilkesboro Baptist Church at 300 West Main Street Wilkesboro, NC.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close