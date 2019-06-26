Service Information High Country Services Funeral & Cremations 600 Glendale Road Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-9009 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born April 6, 1940, in McDowell County, W.Va., to the late Emory and Fredith Price Hooven.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Lee Liddle Hooven of the home; daughters, Lemona "Lee" Ogle and husband, Mike of Wytheville and Katrina "Kay" Payne and husband, Ronnie of Cana; son, Matt Hooven and wife, Joan of Woodlawn; brother, Doug Hooven and wife, Georgia of Galax; brother-in-law, Larry Kenny of Woodlawn; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Liddle and wife, Marcia; several nieces, nephews, friend and other family.

A funeral will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Galax Pentecostal Holiness Church at 3 p.m. Pastor Theron Phillips, Pastor Timmy Crotts and Pastor Max Combs will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Community Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hillsville VFW Post #1115. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to assist with expenses, c/o High Country Services, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.

High Country Services is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at

