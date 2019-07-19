William "Billy" Austin Pierce, 82, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Galax, to the late William Cone Pierce and Ruby Murray Pierce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Nelson Pierce.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Karen Pierce Bitikofer and Randy of Raleigh, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law and Gregory Dale Pierce and Erin of Greenville, N.C.; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Mason Jones; sisters and brothers-in law, Peggy Lineberry and Donald; Janice Jones and Johnny, all of Galax; and brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Pierce and Phyllis of Dayton, Tenn.
A funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Pierce and Minister Harold Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019