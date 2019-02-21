William Alan Saal, 59, of Fries, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski , Va.
Saal was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on May 6, 1959, to Fredrick Alan and Claire Ann Haggerty Saal.
Survivors include his mother, Claire Ann Haggerty Saal of Fries, Va.; one daughter, Julie Saal ; one son, William John Saal, both of Ocean Gate, N.J.; one grandson, Avery Saal; two brothers, Fredrick Saal of Booth Bay, Maine and Karl Robert Saal of Matthews, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
At the request of Saal, his body will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019