"You can't be too careful what you tell a child because you never know what he'll take hold of and spend the rest of his life remembering you by. "



I always looked up to my uncle. Without his knowing, to me he was larger than life. I always looked forward to our family trips to Virginia, anticipating the time to be spent with him. Many of my "first time" life experiances happened in Virginia, and with him. Some examples are, baling hay, he taught me to drive. He helped teach me to play golf, which turned into a life long obsession. He sent me turkey feathers and eggs for show and tell at school, which was a huge deal for a city kid. Also sent me a trombone! His belief in himself to expand beyond a 9-5 life. Too many things to list. Most importantly, he imprinted onto me a strong work ethic, a sense of purpose for the world around me, and pride in who I am. I cherish my childhood memories with him. I wish him eternal peace.



Our thought and prayers go out to Aunt MaryLee, Carolyn, and the entire family. God Bless you all.



Mark Howlett

