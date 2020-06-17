William Alfred Howlett Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Alfred Howlett Jr., 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. 
Howlett was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late William Alfred and Helen Carolyn Mabe Howlett.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Quesinberry Howlett; daughter, Carolyn Honeycutt and Richard; two grandsons, William Richard Honeycutt and Lindsay Howlett Honeycutt and Miranda; sisters-in-law, Jewel Howlett, Inda Mae Quesinberry and Mary Ellen Quesinberry; and several nieces and nephews.
Alfred was a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He delighted in family and friend gatherings where he loved telling his stories and eating.
He served in the United State Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict. Later he served as the Rural Mail Carrier for Route 1, Woodlawn for 35 years. He often said how he loved his patrons and thought they were the "salt of the earth."  He retired in 1990, so he enjoyed a long retirement being a hobby farmer and always having a project to work on the farm and at the house.
He liked being busy. Even in his leisure time, he stayed active all his life playing baseball, football, golfing, fishing and bird hunting. He enjoyed watching racing, baseball and football on TV. He also enjoyed genealogy, history, reading, listening to gospel and country music and (of course) cooking. In later years, he read and studied poetry while sitting at the kitchen table to be sure his memory stayed sharp.
He loved antiques, auctions sales, old books and using his computer tablet.
At age 75, he began fiddle lessons but only after he finished his computer skills class. 
He enjoyed the Cardiac Rehabilitation "Social Club" where he made many new friends and considered everyone family.
He was a member of Coulson Church of the Brethren, Hillsville Masonic Lodge for 53 years (Master Mason), Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederacy and the American Legion in Galax.
Alfred served on the Carroll County School Board and was a member of the Republican party.
He always said "I have had a good life and have been happy even through the ups and downs. I am blessed".
A graveside service with burial following was held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at North End Cemetery at 4 p.m. with Pastor Harold Boyd and the Rev. Dina Clower officiating. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. 
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Burial
04:00 PM
North End Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Graveside service
04:00 PM
North End Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
45 entries
June 17, 2020
Mary Lee I'm so sorry hear about Alfred. It's been long time but I have never forgotten you I have missed you dearly and hope you are doing ok. I hope Carolyn and will is doing well also I miss all you guys and love you all
Susan Pack
Friend
June 14, 2020
My thoughts are with the family during this time. Alford was always friendly and so knowledgeable about our family history. I will always remember his great storytelling. Love to you all.
Kristina Durnil
Family
June 14, 2020
Carolyn,I'm so sorry for the loss of your sweet dad! He was always a kind man! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your sweet family!God bless you all!
Anna Frost Hill
Friend
June 10, 2020
I learned today of the death of Mr. Howlett. He was such an outstanding individual with such a positive look toward life. He was an excellent member of the Carroll County School Board and he represented the needs of all children, teachers and the community. He was always fair, and he was a go to person for information. I want to thank the family for sharing Mr. Howlett with the Carroll County School Board. We will miss him.
Rollie Phillips
Friend
June 9, 2020
Mary Lee, Carolyn & family, so sorry for your loss . Some good memories and stories to help you get though the days ahead . Priceless !
Roger & Diane Hall
Neighbor
June 9, 2020
Sincere love and sympathy to the family in the passing of Alfred. He was one of a kind! Now he is singing with the angels in Heaven!
Shirley Steele
Friend
June 9, 2020
The Graveside Service was beautiful. Alfred was indeed a special man who loved the Lord, his family, others, and his country. I learned a lot from him and always enjoyed talking with him. Plus he had a great sense of humor and a positive attitude. I will miss him. Jean and I are praying for Mary Lee, Carolyn, and all the family.
Ed Lanning
Friend
June 8, 2020
Alfred was probably the most interesting person I have ever known. He was kind, generous, and so full of knowledge. He loved to ask me questions so I could look up the answers on my phone. Some of the best times of my life thus far have been sitting at the kitchen table with him and Mary Lee just hearing about things that had happened around the area in years past. Alfred was so passionate about history, I share that passion. I learned so much about my own families history. He knew it all. He enjoyed good food, good friends, and making new memories. He did have a mischievous streak in him. That trait made him more interesting. A great man, he touched so many lives. He will be missed greatly.
Kristal Robinson Edwards
Friend
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss Carolyn and family Alfred was so precious I always loved talking and laughing with him when I worked in the doctors offices in Hillsville he made my day!What a beautiful person he was he is now with his loving savior in his new home prepared just for him
Lisa Hall
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Lineberry
Family
June 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family during this sad time. You were so blessed to have had him in your daily life all these years. Love to all the family.
Parke Quesenberry
Friend
June 8, 2020
Alfred was one of the kindest people that I have ever met and I will never forget him! He was a great friend to me in some of the lowest times in my life and I will never forget him!!! Prayers to the family and friends that will miss him until they meet again.
Nancy Pendergrass
Friend
June 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Alfred's passing. He was one of my favorite people. He made me laugh and I loved to listen to his many stories. There was never a time I saw him that he didn't have a smile on his face. He was one of the best. My love and prayers go out to all of you at this time.
DEBORAH WILSON
Friend
June 7, 2020
It saddened me to hear of Alfred's passing. He and Mary Lee came to our auctions for many years. He was a great man! He was interesting to talk with and always a lot of fun. We as well as the entire community will miss him. Mary Lee, Carolyn and family you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love to you. Dennis & Sue Ward
Dennis Ward
Friend
June 7, 2020
Carolyn and family So sorry to hear about your Dad, I remember him back in
my teens ,he was a special man .may God bless you all.
Marie Semones Horton
Friend
June 7, 2020
Mary Lee and Carolyn: Linda and I are very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed talking with your father. He was a joy when ever we met him. Remember you will see him in heaven. My Grandmother Bessy Winesett when her son died, God takes the best ones Home.
Linda & JB Newman
Friend
June 7, 2020
"You can't be too careful what you tell a child because you never know what he'll take hold of and spend the rest of his life remembering you by. "

I always looked up to my uncle. Without his knowing, to me he was larger than life. I always looked forward to our family trips to Virginia, anticipating the time to be spent with him. Many of my "first time" life experiances happened in Virginia, and with him. Some examples are, baling hay, he taught me to drive. He helped teach me to play golf, which turned into a life long obsession. He sent me turkey feathers and eggs for show and tell at school, which was a huge deal for a city kid. Also sent me a trombone! His belief in himself to expand beyond a 9-5 life. Too many things to list. Most importantly, he imprinted onto me a strong work ethic, a sense of purpose for the world around me, and pride in who I am. I cherish my childhood memories with him. I wish him eternal peace.

Our thought and prayers go out to Aunt MaryLee, Carolyn, and the entire family. God Bless you all.
Mark Howlett
Family
June 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I always enjoyed talking to him. Praying for your family.
Evona Jessup
Friend
June 7, 2020
Mary Lee, Carolyn and Family,
We are so very sorry to hear of Mr. Howlett's passing. He was truly a country gentleman and patriot. The whole community will miss him. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. We wish we could see you at this very sad time.
Sue, Richard, and Debbie
Richard Edwards
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
Mr. Howlett was one of the most knowledgeable men I ever knew. I loved sitting and talking with him about history. He was also one of the nicest people I ever met. I am greatly saddened at his passing.
Ron Hall
Friend
June 7, 2020
What a blessing your Father was to all who knew him. He and my Dad shared Navy service during Korean conflict, and I remember their conversations, and the comradeship they shared. Their generation gave us all so much. Thinking of you Carolyn, your family and your dear Mom during this time. Love and prayers, my friend. May Special memories and Gods love surround you all.
June 7, 2020
Vera Ayers Dalton
Friend
June 7, 2020
Carolyn and family, so sorry to hear about your fathers passing. I pray that the comforter will bless your family at this time.
Larry Huff
Friend
June 6, 2020
Sorry to hear of Alfred passing he was a Great Guy I always loved talking to him about the good ole days may God be with all the family at this time.
Mark Shockley
Friend
June 6, 2020
Mary Lee, Carolyn and family, so sorry to hear about Alfred, he was a great person and I really liked to talk to him. He knew a lot of history and information about the Route 1 area of Woodlawn. I always considered him a friend and he will be missed.
Roger Wilson
Friend
June 6, 2020
Carolyn & family, I am saddened to hear about the loss of your father, grandfather. I enjoyed working with you at the school board office. I learned so much from you. I only met your dad once & in recent years. I enjoyed speaking with him. God bless you as you grieve with strength & courage. I pray you'll be able to log many memories to bring you joy.
LaVerne Sizemore
June 6, 2020
Alfred was a wonderful man! So thankful our paths crossed. My prayers are with all of you!
Susan Mooneyhan
Friend
June 6, 2020
Bill and I are sorry for your loss. Alfred was a special person. Loved hearing his stories. We will miss him. God bless the family.
Bill and Sallie Marshall
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
Carolyn & Family, We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Father. He will no longer have to suffer the pains we feel on this earth. Know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers as you face the coming days. May your memories help you through all your difficult days.
Lee & Karen Alley
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
He was a special man and will be missed. Prayers for peace to you all.
Libby Bowman
Friend
June 6, 2020
My condolences to Mary Lee, Carolyn and family. Alfred will be missed. He was one of the most knowledgeable and friendly people I have ever met.
Barbara Howlett
Friend
June 6, 2020
Carolyn, so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed talking to your father. He was so friendly and knowledgeable. Whenever I did meet him, which was seldom, it was like talking to an old friend. A great loss.
Mchael Howlett
Family
June 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family at this sad time . ALfred was a close friend and good man
GUY&JUNE BOWMAN
Friend
June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janet Johnson
Friend
June 6, 2020
Mr. Howett was a true southern gentleman. He will be missed.
Julia Frazier
Friend
June 6, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are certainly with you at this time. Alfred and Mary Lee was our parents in Hillsville, Va. Lots of family time and playing rook. Alfred will always be one of the best friend, citizen, Christian men of Carroll Coounty.
Russell and Patty Burkholder
Friend
June 6, 2020
Alfred was a loyal to his church family and I enjoyed his humor along with his serious side. May upheaval Rest In Peace with our lord Jesus.
John Lintecum
Friend
June 6, 2020
Rest in peace Alford.
A wonderfull loving person.
wayne shupe shupe
Friend
June 6, 2020
May God hold you all at this time of sorrow and grief. Thinking of Uncle Alfred always puts a smile on my face. He was a hard working man who couldn't sit still. Wonderful memories. He will be missed. Love you all, Pam
Pam Howlett
Family
June 6, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to you all. I grew up knowing Alfred all my life. He was a good man and friend
Kathy Goad-nester
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
Heaven has gained a wonderful man and a great story teller, they are all going to love him. It was such a joy seeing him at the courthouse and genealogy meetings back when I was there. His face lit up, his eyes sparkled and his laugh would make you laugh right along with him. Carolyn, so sorry for your loss. Cherish all the wonderful memories of your father, he will always live in your heart.
Donna Edwards
June 6, 2020
Alfred was one of the "good " guys and it was an honor to know and love him. We are all blessed to have had him in in our lives. My deepest sympathy to all the family, we will miss you my cousin and friend.
Mary and Joe Marshall
Family
June 6, 2020
Carolyn, Billy and I always enjoyed seeing your Dad. He was a character and his love of life friends, and family endured him to many. God bless and keep you, may your memories bring you peace .
Ruth Sizemore
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for you all.
Susan Berry
Friend
June 6, 2020
Carolyn and Family,
So sorry to hear about your Dad. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Ruth Hall
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved