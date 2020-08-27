Dr. William Bryan Waddell, 89, of Bald Head Island, N.C., passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
William was born Jan. 27, 1931, to the late Robert Waddell and Evelyn Fulmer Waddell.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Hill; his son, Bryan (Laura) Waddell; his daughter, Holly (Tom) Marchisello; his two brothers, Kenneth (Elaine) Waddell and Robert (Carolyn) Waddell; his sister, Doris (Jeff) Morris; and his two grandchildren, Jordan Waddell and Harrison Waddell.
Dr. Waddell had lived on Bald Head Island for 23 years after moving from Galax, Va.
He attended the Village Chapel of Bald Head Island, where a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Village Chapel of Bald Head Island, P.O. Box 3035, Bald Head Island, N.C. 28461
for the Waddell family.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Southport, N.C., is serving the family.