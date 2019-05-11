William F. Fender, 76, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home.
Fender was born in Grayson County, Va., to the late Walter J. and Stella Fender.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Ann Fender; and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Joan Fender.
Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Welborn and Billie Jeanne Fish; grandchildren, Joshua Reynolds and Carson Fish; great-grandchildren, Jill Reynolds and Joey Reynolds; brothers-in-law and spouses, William and Phyllis Drews, Gary and Jane Stiles, Billy Stiles, Robert Stiles and Beth Hoier and Donald and Bonnie Hoier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 311 Fender Lane, Woodlawn, Va. at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends there from 2 to 3 p.m. as well.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
