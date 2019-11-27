William Freddy Isom, 66, better known as Freddy Isom, of Fries, died Tuesday at his home.
He was born on June 28, 1953, in Galax, to Woodrow and Vera Huff Isom.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Isom of Fries; daughter, Whitney Isom of Fries; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Alyssa Isom of Max Meadow and Jonathan and Nikki Isom of Wytheville; seven grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy Widner of Galax and Carolyn and Donald Worrell of Dugspur; brother and sister-in-law, David and Marie Isom of Fries; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. There will be no service held at this time.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019