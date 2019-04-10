Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on May 12, 1942, to Henry Alfred and Janie Elizabeth Cockerham Young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Young.

Survivors include a daughter, Dondea Young and fiance' Celeste Archuleta of Galax; sons and daughter-in-law, Darnell and Carrie Young of Fries, Stephon and Karen Young of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister, Lillian Young of Fries; half-brother, Thomas Young; seven grandchildren and spouse; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the Old Town Cemetery with Pastor Larry Cutler officiating. The family will receive friends Friday at the Vaughan-Guynn Funereal Home from noon until time to leave for the graveside service.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

