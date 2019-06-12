Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on Jan. 24, 1936, to Roy and Cassie Mae Bond Cannoy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hash Cannoy,

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki C. and Jeff Hankins of Westerville, Ohio; son, Daniel W. Cannoy of Elk Creek; two grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy and Ralph Sutherland and Nell and Harry Sutherland, all of Elk Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor Jimmy Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Comers Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019

