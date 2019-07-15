William Otto Martin, 88, of Galax, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Kissito Rehab of Bland in Bastian.
He was born in Carroll County on March 28, 1931, to Thomas Wiley and Alice Lena Whitt Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Vada Lineberry Martin of Galax; daughter, Tonya Martin Simpson and Dennis Stanley of Raeford, N.C.; two grandchildren; brothers-in-law and spouses, M.A. and Gaye Lineberry and Lonnie and Theresa Lineberry, all of Galax and Tommy Martin of Hillsville; sister-in-law, Jean Beasley of Johnson City, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Monta Vista Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019