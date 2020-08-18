Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy was born in Grayson County, on Aug. 10, 1952, to the late William Haswell and Mary Ellen Frazier Leath.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Diane Cole Leath.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Veronica and B.J. Carico and Jessica and John Bedwell; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Amanda Leath and David and Freedom Leath, all of Galax; seven grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Doug Hooven of Galax, Virginia; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Loretta Leath of Ennice, N.C.; brothers-in-law and spouses, Bobby and Nora Cole of Elk Creek and Mitchell and Janet Cole of Galax; sister-in-law, Nancy Black of Eaton Ville, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Guy Russell officiating. Burial followed in the McKenzie Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

