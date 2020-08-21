1/
William Rodgers Landreth
1937 - 2020
William Rodgers Landreth, known as Bill Landreth, 83, of Fries, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Grayson County on July 14, 1937, to Pat and Edith Davis Landreth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Crowder Landreth.
Survivors include his cousins, Betty Landreth, Jimmy Landreth, Kenneth Landreth, David Landreth, Mantie LoGuercio, Dennis Hines, Carl Davis, Holly Reeves and family, Jadd Murphy, Lisa Ousley and Vickie Murphy; sister-in-law, Faye Landreth; and many friends.
Due to Covid-19 and the CDC Guidelines, a graveside service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Providence Cemetery with Pastor Tony Vaughan officiating. There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Providence Cemetery
