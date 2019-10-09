William Stephen "Stephon" Young, 56, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born April 4, 1963, in Galax, to the late William Henry Young and Sheila Hash Wolfe.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Parks Young of Kernersville, N.C.; daughter, Stephanie Young and son, Stephen Young, both of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren; sister, Dondea Young of Galax; brother, Darnell Young of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Mt. Zion Holiness Church at 3 p.m. with Bishop Charles Hash officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends Oct. 13 from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019