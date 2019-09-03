William Stephen Melton, 44, of Fancy Gap, died Thursday in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Carroll County on April 29, 1975, to William Virgil Melton and Brenda Lane Melton Fender.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda Fender of Fries; father, Virgil Melton of Fancy Gap; two half-brothers, Lewis Fender and Martin Fender, both of Fries; several cousins, aunts and uncles and friends.
A funeral was held Monday at 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Chapel Church with Angie Lineberry and Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the father, Virgil Melton, 688 Harrison Drive, Fancy Gap, Va., 24328.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019