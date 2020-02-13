Willie Frank Dotson (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Jean Tompkins
  • "Sending our love and praying for all of you."
    - Phil and Sue Dotson
  • "Fay, Marie, Fern, Fran and the rest of your family. I am..."
    - Judy Farmer
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairlawn Church of Christ Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willie Frank Dotson, better known as Bill Dotson, 85, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home.
Dotson was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 18, 1934, to Harvey Franklin and Mary Janice Chrisley Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Trimble.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Fay Dotson, Marie Trimble, Fern Dotson, all of Galax, Va., and Fran and James Ward of Richmond, Va.; nephews and spouse, Mitchell Ward and Jeffrey and Rhiannon Ward, all of Richmond, Va.; great-niece, Alexis Ward; and great-nephews, Carter Blair, Patrick Blair and Collin Blair.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fairlawn Church of Christ Cemetery with Kent Allender officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. 
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.