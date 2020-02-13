Willie Frank Dotson, better known as Bill Dotson, 85, of Galax, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home.
Dotson was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 18, 1934, to Harvey Franklin and Mary Janice Chrisley Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Trimble.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Fay Dotson, Marie Trimble, Fern Dotson, all of Galax, Va., and Fran and James Ward of Richmond, Va.; nephews and spouse, Mitchell Ward and Jeffrey and Rhiannon Ward, all of Richmond, Va.; great-niece, Alexis Ward; and great-nephews, Carter Blair, Patrick Blair and Collin Blair.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fairlawn Church of Christ Cemetery with Kent Allender officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020