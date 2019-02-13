Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Dixie Severt Farmer. View Sign



She was born on Dec. 7, 1928, in Konnarock, Va., to Walter and Inez Henderson Severt.

She was the widow of Wilton W. Farmer and a faithful member of the Konnarock Seventh- Day Adventist Church.

Survivors include two daughters and spouses, Dianne Kingry and Don Yancy and Brenda and David Huggins; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one brother, John Severt.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Konnarock Seventh- Day Adventist Church by Pastor Frank Ricks and Elder Dan Huffman. The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The burial followed in the Whitetop Baptist Church Cemetery in Whitetop, Va.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Farmer family.

