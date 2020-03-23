Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Carroll County to the late Moody and Myrtle Dalton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Curtis Dalton; and sisters, Clara Moran, Ruth Joyce and Faye Burcham.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Fred Martin of the home; her six daughters, Debra Blackwell of Auburn, Wash., Sandra Pilotte of Christiansburg, Irene Addiss of Laurel Fork, Becky Beasley of Hillsville, Christine Christianson of Roanoke and Ann Bullins of Galax; brothers, Wayman Dalton of Pulaski, Moody Dalton Jr. and Richard Dalton of Hillsville; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

All who knew Wilma found her to be a caring and compassionate person. She put the needs of others before her own and was a patient and attentive listener. Before her illness, she enjoyed tending her flower gardens, cooking, and spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice by sending a check to 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or by donating online at

Private graveside services and burial were held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. There was no public visitation.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Wilma Imogene Martin, 83, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.She was born in Carroll County to the late Moody and Myrtle Dalton.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Roger and Curtis Dalton; and sisters, Clara Moran, Ruth Joyce and Faye Burcham.Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Fred Martin of the home; her six daughters, Debra Blackwell of Auburn, Wash., Sandra Pilotte of Christiansburg, Irene Addiss of Laurel Fork, Becky Beasley of Hillsville, Christine Christianson of Roanoke and Ann Bullins of Galax; brothers, Wayman Dalton of Pulaski, Moody Dalton Jr. and Richard Dalton of Hillsville; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.All who knew Wilma found her to be a caring and compassionate person. She put the needs of others before her own and was a patient and attentive listener. Before her illness, she enjoyed tending her flower gardens, cooking, and spending time with her family.The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their help and support.In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations to Mountain Valley Hospice by sending a check to 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030 or by donating online at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/ways-to-give/donate/. Private graveside services and burial were held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. There was no public visitation.Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close