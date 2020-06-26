Wilma Viola Patton Showalter, 93, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
Showalter was born on Sept. 23, 1926 in Grayson County, Va., to William Arthur and Wilma Sue (Susie) Bartlett Patton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of their five children, Edward Dean Montgomery; her second husband, Willie Showalter; son, Darrell Montgomery; grandson, Chad Kirby; and step-son, Armen Showalter.
Survivors include four children, Edward Dean Montgomery Jr. and wife Judy of Mount Airy, N.C., Alice Montgomery and special friend, Johnny Crater, Myra Kirby and spouse Mike and Cheryl Davis and spouse Gary; step-daughter-in-law, Nan Showalter, all from Galax, Va.; brothers, William Arthur Patton Jr. and Frank Patton; sisters, Hazel Montgomery and Millie Bullins; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Pisgah Church of Christ with Marvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Galyean Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time for the funeral service at the Mt. Pisgah Church of Christ.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.