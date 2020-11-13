1/
Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey
1939 - 2020
Winnie Maude Dowell Halsey, 81, of Speedwell, Va., died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in law in Rural Retreat, Va.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1939, in Independence, Va., (Gold Hill Community) to Charles Wayne and Marie Robert Cox Dowell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Halsey; daughter, Eula Jene Greer; son and wife, John and Sharon Halsey; two sisters, Nancy Hash and Sadie Halsey; five brothers, Charles Dowell, Scott Dowell, Paul Dowell, Kyle Dowell and Fred Dowell.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Sandy Halsey of Rural Retreat, Va., and Dale Halsey of Wytheville, Va.; two sisters, Jessie Cox of Sugar Grove, Va., and Virginia Kilby of Sparta, N.C.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Berry and Martha Dowell and Jerry and Jennie Dowell, both of Independence, Va.; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conductedat 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Gold Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Kenny Price and the Rev. Jerry Creasy. The family will be at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Halsey family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
