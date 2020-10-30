Mishawaka, Ind. - Yates M. Forbis, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at North Woods Village in Mishawaka.
He was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Matthews, N.C., to the late Sanford and Eunice (Shannon) Forbis.
On Aug. 31, 1958, he married Ida Dean Cock.
She survives along with two children, Elizabeth (Tadeusz) Mazurek and John Forbis. Also surviving are two grandsons, Marek Mazurek and Christopher Mazurek.
Yates achieved the rank of Sergeant while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He earned a graduate degree in Library Science from Columbia University in 1959 and was Professor and Director of the Library at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., from 1965-1984.
From 1984-1998 he and Ida owned and operated the Fashion Shoppe, a ladies' haberdashery in Galax, Va.
Yates was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle, Pa., a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal-Lutheran) in Galax, Va., and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mishawaka, Ind.
A private service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mishawaka. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the live stream from the church's Facebook page.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Monastery by mailing a donation to P.O. Box 99, West Park, New York 12493 or holycrossmonastery.com.
Put in the memo line that it is in memory of Yates Forbis.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.