Adam Gabriel Kellogg, 41, of Galion, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020. He lost his battle to free himself of a horrible and tragic drug addiction problem.

Adam was born in Cape Canaveral, Florida on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1978 to Keith and Linda (Holt) Kellogg. His father, Keith passed away in March of this year. His mother survives him.

Adam grew up to be a wonderful son. He graduated from Galion Senior High School in 1997, married and became the father of four beautiful children, Gabriella, Bailey, Lily and Addison of Marengo, Ohio who survive him. Adam loved his children deeply. They are left hurt and grieving for the father they have now lost forever.

In addition to his mother, Adam is survived by three brothers, Brian (Karen) Kellogg of Ashland, Ohio, Tony (Misty) Kellogg of Galion and Calvin (Kari) Kellogg of Ft. Stewart, Georgia, his maternal grandmother, Janette (Studer) Holt of Galion and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Adam is also survived by his ex-wife, Kristin Kellogg of Marengo, Ohio and fiancé' Nikki Criss of Galion, each who fought to help Adam find his way through the ups and downs he faced every day.

In addition to his father, Adam is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Holt, his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Lawrence and Myrti (Pace) Kellogg and an uncle Randy Holt.

We the family of Adam loved him with all of our hearts. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who stuck by him through the battles of his drug addiction, and did not judge him. Adam was a free spirit. As he was growing up, he loved basketball. He loved his family. He loved life. He had so many hopes and dreams. Our hearts are broken beyond belief.

In memory of Adam, it is our hope and prayer that by sharing his story, more eyes are opened to the terrible, terrible drug problem taking over our town, our state and our country.

A graveside service for both Adam and his father, Keith will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating.

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, Galion in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Adam Kellogg, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.