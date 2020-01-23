Agnes J. Hensley, 84, of Crestline, went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020, at Signature Nursing Home, in Galion, Ohio.
A private family service will be held in Agnes's memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 617 West Arnold St., Crestline, OH 44827, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 24, 2020