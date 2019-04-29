Send Flowers Obituary





Alan L. Toth, 79, of Crestline, passed away at Ohio Health, Mansfield, on April 26, 2019 after a brief illness with cancer.Friends may call on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. A Masonic Service will be observed. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Alan Toth.Those wishing to share a memory of Alan or to the Toth family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 1, 2019

