Alan L. Toth, 79, of Crestline, passed away at Ohio Health, Mansfield, on April 26, 2019 after a brief illness with cancer.
Friends may call on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. A Masonic Service will be observed. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 1, 2019