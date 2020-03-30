Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, a private family graveside service will be held in Crawford County Memory Gardens with Rev. Jeff Hubschman officiating where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army. At a later date, a public memorial service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website,



Memorial contributions may be made to the family.



Albert Frederick Gross, 85, of Galion, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home from natural causes.In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, a private family graveside service will be held in Crawford County Memory Gardens with Rev. Jeff Hubschman officiating where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army. At a later date, a public memorial service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website, masfh.com Memorial contributions may be made to the family.Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Albert "Fred" Gross. We encourage those wishing to share a memory of Fred or to offer a condolence to the Gross family may do so by visiting www. masfh.com or you may send a card to the funeral home. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 1, 2020

