Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Joseph Ruhe. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Joseph Ruhe, 80, of Crestline passed away on March 29, 2020 at his son's home in Ontario due to a broken heart of losing the love of his life Barbara just a short time ago on January 21, 2020.



Bert was born in Crestline, Ohio on March 27, 1940 to the late Rudolph H. Ruhe and Elizabeth R. (Kahler) Linstedt. He married Barbara (Flohr) Ruhe on April 24, 1965 and she preceded him in death.



Bert worked at the Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he retired in 2000 after 26 years of service. He graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1958. Bert was very proud of his family. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. Bert and Barb were their number one fans and never missed an event. Bert enjoyed high school and college sports. The Big 10 channel was his favorite station where it didn't matter what sport was playing, he was sure to be watching. But through and through, Bert was an avid Michigan fan. He was able to give you any sports stats from any Michigan game no matter what year it was played. Bert was a gun enthusiast and a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved conversation and could make a friend no matter where he went.



Bert is survived by his sons, Mike (Wendi) Ruhe of Ontario, Matt (Adrienne) Ruhe of Ontario; grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Evan, Miles, Max, Amelia; brother, Roger Ruhe of Crestline; step-sister, Rose Ann Campbell of Fostoria; mother-in-law Martha (Spayde) Flohr of Crestline; sister-in-law, Carole Studer of Crestline; brother-in-law, Tom Bailey of Crestline; as well as many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, Bert was preceded in death by his son Mark Ruhe, and his brother, Robert Ruhe.



In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. A public graveside service will be held at 1:45pm Friday, April 3, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. At a later date a public visitation and rosary service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website at



Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home who will in turn make a donation in Bert's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline.



The family would appreciate you sharing a memory of Bert or to the Ruhe family may do so by visiting www.



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Albert Joseph Ruhe. Albert Joseph Ruhe, 80, of Crestline passed away on March 29, 2020 at his son's home in Ontario due to a broken heart of losing the love of his life Barbara just a short time ago on January 21, 2020.Bert was born in Crestline, Ohio on March 27, 1940 to the late Rudolph H. Ruhe and Elizabeth R. (Kahler) Linstedt. He married Barbara (Flohr) Ruhe on April 24, 1965 and she preceded him in death.Bert worked at the Norfolk & Southern Railroad where he retired in 2000 after 26 years of service. He graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1958. Bert was very proud of his family. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. Bert and Barb were their number one fans and never missed an event. Bert enjoyed high school and college sports. The Big 10 channel was his favorite station where it didn't matter what sport was playing, he was sure to be watching. But through and through, Bert was an avid Michigan fan. He was able to give you any sports stats from any Michigan game no matter what year it was played. Bert was a gun enthusiast and a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved conversation and could make a friend no matter where he went.Bert is survived by his sons, Mike (Wendi) Ruhe of Ontario, Matt (Adrienne) Ruhe of Ontario; grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Evan, Miles, Max, Amelia; brother, Roger Ruhe of Crestline; step-sister, Rose Ann Campbell of Fostoria; mother-in-law Martha (Spayde) Flohr of Crestline; sister-in-law, Carole Studer of Crestline; brother-in-law, Tom Bailey of Crestline; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, Bert was preceded in death by his son Mark Ruhe, and his brother, Robert Ruhe.In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. A public graveside service will be held at 1:45pm Friday, April 3, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. At a later date a public visitation and rosary service will be held and announced on the funeral home's website at masfh.com and the newspapers.Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home who will in turn make a donation in Bert's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline.The family would appreciate you sharing a memory of Bert or to the Ruhe family may do so by visiting www. masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Albert Joseph Ruhe. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close