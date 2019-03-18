Aley C. Smith, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Galion.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline United Methodist Church, Crestline in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Aley or to the Smith family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
