Alice N. Guinther, 84, of Galion, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Maplecrest Assisted Living in Bucyrus.

Born September 17, 1936 in Galion, she was the daughter of George W. and Mina A. (Morton) Henkel. She married Richard C. "Dick" Guinther on March 30, 1958, and he preceded her on February 11, 2008.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1954 and worked as a secretary at the former Perfection Steel Body in Galion for six years. Alice later worked part time at the former Murphy Mart, Ames and Pamida in Galion but mostly she enjoyed being a stay at home mom and homemaker. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 70 years where she was baptized, married and served on the church council. Alice served on the Crawford County Board of Elections for 40 years. She enjoyed yard work, sewing clothes for girls, cooking, baking, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. Alice was loving, supportive, compassionate, humble, understanding and authoritative. She enjoyed family time especially playing "Chicken Foot" and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter Melissa (Dan) Akers of Bucyrus, grandson Alex (Olivia) Akers of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, grandson Aaron (Peyton) Akers of Mansfield, daughter Melinda Guinther of Mansfield, granddaughter Cassandra (Aubrey) Stahle of Mansfield, expected great-granddaughter Isabella, granddaughter Amandah Beck of Mansfield, Son Tim (Tonya) Guinther of Galion, grandson Tyler Guinther of Galion, grandson Tanner (Kelley) Guinther of Mansfield, grandson Taylor (Morgan) Guinther of Galion, great-granddaughter Mckenna of Galion and son Todd (Amy) Guinther of Bucyrus, grandson Colton Guinther of Bucyrus, granddaughter Kendyl of Galion and grandson Weston Guinther of Bucyrus; sister Eileen Miller of Marion; brother Russ Henkel of Galion and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by sisters Thelma Henkel, Grace Henkel, Ruth Ann Schroluche, Linda Cozad and Mary Priest and brothers, Eugene Henkel and Kenneth Henkel.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 and also from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran, 291 North Union Street, Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow at Sixteen Cemetery in New Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Maplecrest Assisted Living of Bucyrus or Trinity Lutheran Church of Galion in care of the funeral home.

The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to all of the amazing staff at Maplecrest Assisted Living of Bucyrus, along with Kindred Hospice, for the phenomenal caregiving they provided for our beloved mother.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Alice Guinther, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.