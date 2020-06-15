Allen L. "“Dewroy”" Johnson
Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson, age 79, of Galion, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He fought the fight and lost the battle to heart failure.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel of Marion, are honored to serve Dewroy's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 15 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel
