Anita Jones was devoted to her God and her family. She is now with her Lord and Savior. Anita Jones, 81, of Galion passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.



She was born January 20, 1938 in Klondike, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Frank and Maxine (Bowser) McIntyre. On December 18, 1954 she married William P. Jones and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his passing on February 5, 2005.



Anita was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Bucyrus. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and more importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren.



She is survived by three daughters Denise (Scott) Basquin of Butler, Diane (Paul) Altstadt of Galion and Laura (Vernon) Yancey of Chillicothe, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; two sisters, Marion Baker of Crestline and Phyllis (Richard) Hessom of Leechburg, Pennsylvania; brother James McIntyre of Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Donna Kay and Kelly Doreen; an infant son, Lon Deane; three brothers and three sisters.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Additional calling hours will be held from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, with the funeral service to be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5. Pastors Paul Altstadt and Shane Browning will speak. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.



Memorial contributions may be made to Morrow County Hospice in care of the funeral home.



