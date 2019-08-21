Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann McGrew. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM the former Grace Episcopal Church 130 W. Walnut St. Galion , OH View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM the former Grace Episcopal Church 130 W. Walnut St. Galion , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann McGrew, 76, of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a few years of declining health.



"Chickie" as she was known to her childhood friends, was born in Sistersville, West Virginia on September 15, 1942, to the late Robert Vickers and Mary (Crago) Vickers. She married Victor E. McGrew on August 3, 1960, and he survives her.



Ann was dedicated to bringing good to those around her. When her sons were young, Ann's efforts were focused in the home and the former St. James Episcopal Church. Once they reached adulthood, Ann expanded the range of her philanthropy: volunteering with Crawford County Community Services of Galion, lay-reading in her church, taking Communion to shut-ins, singing with the Copper Kettle Chorus, or the many little favors each of us can do every day.



She enjoyed naturally beautiful things, like bird-watching, especially humming birds and bald eagles in the wild; sun-catcher rainbows around the house; and blooming houseplants.



In addition to her husband Victor, Ann is survived by her sons, Mark McGrew of Bucyrus and his dear friend Connie Agin; Matthew McGrew of Willard and his wife Connie; and her grandson, Chandler McGrew.



Friends may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the former Grace Episcopal Church, 130 W. Walnut St., Galion. A memorial will be held immediate following, with the Rev. Karen Eversman presiding. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery, Bucyrus, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43210.



Those wishing to share a memory of Ann or to the McGrew family may do so by visiting



