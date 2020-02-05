Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann ((Wilson)) Van Nort. View Sign Service Information Toft Funeral Home and Crematory 2001 Columbus Ave. Sandusky , OH 44870 (419)-625-8816 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Toft Funeral Home and Crematory 2001 Columbus Ave. Sandusky , OH 44870 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Toft Funeral Home and Crematory 2001 Columbus Ave. Sandusky , OH 44870 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann (Wilson) Van Nort, 68, Sandusky, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland.



Born on July 28, 1951, in Norfolk, Va. She grew up in Galion, Ohio and graduated from Galion High School in 1969. Ann taught for thirty-five years, beginning her career in the Perkins Local School District teaching English at Briar Middle School. She spent the majority of her career teaching Math in the Sandusky City School District at Jackson Junior High. Throughout her teaching career, she received numerous awards for outstanding teaching, including the prestigious Martha Holding Jennings Award for Excellence and touched thousands of students and others lives.



Ann is survived by her husband of 45-years, Geoffrey Van Nort; sons, Andrew (Erin) Van Nort of Brecksville and Doug (Katie) Van Nort of North Ridgeville and daughter, Alison Van Nort of Columbus; grandchildren Emma Van Nort, Kamryn Van Nort, Peyton Eversole and Brantley Van Nort; and her brother, John (Dena) Wilson of Lewisville, TX.



She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Betty Wilson; her brother, Michael Wilson and nephew Bruce Wilson.



Friends may call on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 P.M. until time of memorial services at 6 P.M. at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory 2001 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 5, 2020

