Anna L. Denning

Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH
44833
(419)-468-4242
Obituary
Anna L. Denning, 98, of Galion passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Galion.

Per Anna's wishes, there will be no funeral services observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Morrow County Humane Society.

Those wishing to share a memory of Anna or to the Denning family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Anna L. Denning.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 27, 2019
