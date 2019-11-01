Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Anna M. Brown, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on October 31, 2019 at home after a 5 year battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's.Friends may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Jeff Shaull officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made of OhioHealth Hospice, or Area Agency on Aging.Those wishing to share a memory of Anna or to the Herritt/Brown families may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Anna Brown. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 2, 2019

