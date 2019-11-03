Anthony J. Scully, age 71, of Philadelphia, formerly of Crestline, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Brookdale Pinnacle in Grove City.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am and a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2019