Anthony Kolakowski, age 92, of Crestline, passed away after an illness on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kolakowski family. Those wishing to share a memory of Tony or to express a condolence to the Kolakowski family may do so by visiting masfh.com
