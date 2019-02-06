Obituary
Anthony Kolakowski


Anthony Kolakowski, age 92, of Crestline, passed away after an illness on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kolakowski family. Those wishing to share a memory of Tony or to express a condolence to the Kolakowski family may do so by visiting masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
bullet World War II
