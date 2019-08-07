Arlene F. Hay, 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Galion, OH after a short battle with appendix cancer.
Friends may call from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Christine Radojcsics officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Arlene or to the Hay family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2019