Arthur W. "Bill" Francis, 79, of Galion passed away Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing in Galion.
He was born September 26, 1939 in Bucyrus and was the son of James and Pearl (Partlow) Francis. Bill married Sharon K. (Ginn) Francis on December 9, 1961 and they enjoyed 54 years of marriage until her passing on February 3, 2016.
Arthur proudly served in the United States Air Force and Ohio National Guard. He also worked for the Galion Police Department and retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Arthur enjoyed attending sporting events for his grandchildren, fishing, golfing and playing cards. He traveled many places and loved spending time with his family. His most relished moments were those spent with his wife, Sharon.
He is survived by daughters Tamma (Kevin) McDougle of Galion, Ellen (Mark) Wagers of Shelby and Lana (Doug) Hatcher of Galion; seven grandchildren Marc (Rebekah) Wagers of Shelby, Ashley (Bartholomew) Kehres of New Albany, Andrew (Samantha) Wagers of Cambodia, Joshua Hatcher of Columbus, Amanda (J.D. Heddleson) Hatcher of Ontario, Jordyn (Abigail) Hatcher of Lexington and Christopher Hatcher of Galion; six great grandchildren Paisley and Brexton Kehres of New Albany, Liam and Everly Wagers of Shelby and Dominic and Chet Wagers of Cambodia and five siblings, Charlene Markley of Bucyrus, Edith (Harold) Whited of Bucyrus, Sharon (Allan) Miller of Bucyrus, Judith Thiel of Bucyrus and David Beach of Texas.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Carol Cox and brother, James S. Francis.
There will be a private graveside service in Iberia Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the United States Air Force and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.
