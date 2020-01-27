Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey L. "Mu" Clark. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey L. "Mu" Clark, 83, of Galion passed away at home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, January 25, 2020.



She was born July 31, 1936 in Betsy Layne, Kentucky and was the daughter of Tommie Lee Robinson and Mary E. (Stone) Taylor-Robinson. On February 21, 1959 she married Bobby G. "Du" Clark and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing on December 12, 2011.



Audrey received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Morehead State in Morehead, Kentucky. She retired as an elementary school teacher with the Galion City Schools and had previously taught at Betsy Lane, Kentucky and Northmor school district. Audrey loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann (Todd) Horn of Galion; two grandchildren Taylor (John Poffenbaugh) Horn and Braeden Horn; sister Phyllis (Stanley) Stratton of Betsy Lane, Kentucky; half-sister, Billajean Fife of Delaware and half sister-in-law Gail Taylor of Dana, Kentucky.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five half-brothers and two half-sisters.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Galion Public Library in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 29, 2020

