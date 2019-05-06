Bailey Christine Lynn Kelley passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Galion Community Hospital.
Friends may call on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Pastor Marcellus de Oliveira officiating.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 8, 2019