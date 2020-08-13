1/
Barbara Ann Carter Carter
Barbara Ann Carter, 65, of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a courageous battle with Lung Cancer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia.

The family will again receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 12-2 p.m., at Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, OH 44833. Graveside service will follow visitation at Crawford County Memory Gardens with Rev. Joe Stafford, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pacing for the Cure (www.pacingforthecure.org), in support of Multiple Sclerosis research.

Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara or to the Carter family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Barbara Carter.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Aug. 13 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
