Barbara J. (Clark) Treisch passed away the evening of Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace following a period of declining health. The daughter of Walter H. Clark and Alma M. (Rensch) Clark was born in rural Crawford County on October 15, 1933.



Her family moved to Galion during her elementary school years. A 1951 graduate of Galion High School, Barb was active in sports and the GAA. She played basketball at time when girls played only on a half court, either offense or defense, and she was an aggressive defensive player.



On September 2, 1953 she married Albert E. Treisch. It was a marriage that lasted 56 years until Al's passing in 2009. As newlyweds the couple moved to Denver, CO for two years. Being homesick for family and friends, they returned to Galion where they remained.



The couple raised two children, Brian and Diana. Barb loved being involved in her children's activities. She was a leader of both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, a PTA president, and an active member serving in various capacities at the First United Church of Christ in Galion. She attended all of the musical and athletic performances of her children.



Barb worked a variety of jobs but will be remembered as being a teacher's aide librarian at North School for over twenty years. She will also be remembered for her legendary pecan butterballs and other cookies with which she delighted family and friends. She was a loyal Galion Tiger fan and could always be seen sporting her orange and blue not only her children's events, but at her grandsons.



Barb is survived by her children Brian L. (Brenda) Treisch of Galion and Diana J. (Dennis) Deppen of New London, Ohio, her sisters Betty Tucker of Galion and Jan Liber of Lakewood, Ohio as well as grandsons William Blubaugh, Benjamin (Amanda) Blubaugh, Zachary (Samantha Holzman) Deppen, and Luke Eisnaugle-Treisch. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Curtis A., her husband Al and her sister Beverly Masteller.



Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Galion Public Library.



Arrangements are pending with Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion.



Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara or to the Treisch family may do so by visiting



