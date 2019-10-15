Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette "Bunny" Hauck. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 View Map Rosary 7:30 PM Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 331 North Thoman St Crestline , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernadette "Bunny" Hauck, 101, of Crestline, passed away on October 15, 2019 in the Crestline Nursing Home after almost 102 years of a wonderful life.



Bunny was born in Shelby on December 13, 1917 to the late Simon F. and Johanna E. (Cowl) Metzger. She married Jack D. Hauck on September 25, 1941 and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1981.



Bunny was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. She worked at the A&P Grocery Stores as a cashier/clerk until her retirement. She then continued to work at Theiss Pharmacy as a cashier and retired after 20 years. Most of all, Bunny loved spending time with her family, which always came first. She loved people and enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, and eating chocolates from Cornell's. Bunny looked forward to her nightcap of Moscato every evening.



Bunny is survived by her sons Jack (Penny) Hauck, Apopka, FL; Allen (Sara) Hauck, Crestline, Mike (Tammy) Hauck, Crestline; five grandchildren; Tim (Rachel) Hauck, Jim (Joee) Hauck, Chris Hauck, Brian Hauck, Brittanae (Aaron) Martin, and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband and parents, Bunny was preceded in death by her siblings; Cletus Metzger , Vincent Metzger, Blondina Metzger, Theresa Stine, Mary Brennan, Mildred Fisher, Agnes McJunkin, Marcella Weaver, and Rita



Friends may call on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH, with the Rosary being recited at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Nursing Home, or St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.



Those wishing to share a memory of Bunny or to the Hauck family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Bunny Hauck. Bernadette "Bunny" Hauck, 101, of Crestline, passed away on October 15, 2019 in the Crestline Nursing Home after almost 102 years of a wonderful life.Bunny was born in Shelby on December 13, 1917 to the late Simon F. and Johanna E. (Cowl) Metzger. She married Jack D. Hauck on September 25, 1941 and he preceded her in death on February 28, 1981.Bunny was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. She worked at the A&P Grocery Stores as a cashier/clerk until her retirement. She then continued to work at Theiss Pharmacy as a cashier and retired after 20 years. Most of all, Bunny loved spending time with her family, which always came first. She loved people and enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, and eating chocolates from Cornell's. Bunny looked forward to her nightcap of Moscato every evening.Bunny is survived by her sons Jack (Penny) Hauck, Apopka, FL; Allen (Sara) Hauck, Crestline, Mike (Tammy) Hauck, Crestline; five grandchildren; Tim (Rachel) Hauck, Jim (Joee) Hauck, Chris Hauck, Brian Hauck, Brittanae (Aaron) Martin, and six great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, Bunny was preceded in death by her siblings; Cletus Metzger , Vincent Metzger, Blondina Metzger, Theresa Stine, Mary Brennan, Mildred Fisher, Agnes McJunkin, Marcella Weaver, and Rita Smith Friends may call on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH, with the Rosary being recited at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Nursing Home, or St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.Those wishing to share a memory of Bunny or to the Hauck family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Bunny Hauck. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close