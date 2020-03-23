Betty J. (Hall) Eich, 92, of Crestline died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at OhioHealth Hospital in Mansfield.
A private family burial will take place in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, on Ridgeton Rd. in Sulphur Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Organ Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church or the Crawford County Humane Society; care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or send condolences to the Eich family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Betty Eich.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 25, 2020