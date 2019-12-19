Betty Jean "Peggy" Pleasant was born in Powhatan, West Virginia on December 13, 1944. She went to be with her Lord on December 15, 2019. She was the first daughter of Avis Smith and was affectionately known as "Peggy."
Visitation 11:00 am and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Crestline, Ohio – 212 E. Livingston Avenue.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Bluefield, West Virginia
